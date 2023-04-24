Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Recently, the good news is coming that Honor MagicBook X 14(2023) and the Honor MagicBook 16(2023) with Intel Core i5 CPUs is also launched in India. People are very curious to know the price. According to the reports, recently in India Honor expanded its excellent MagicBook series of laptops. In India, Honor MagicBook X14(2023) and the Honor MagicBook X16(2023) models are launched. With this device, people can see many excellent features and advanced technology powers. In this model, there are two different storage configurations and both are created by 12th-generation Intel processors. Now, Both models are sold on various apps. In India, laptops are available for sale. If you want to know the price and special features of this model so, continue with us till the end.

If we talk about the price and features of model Honor MagicBook X14, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 51,990 while the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) starts at a price of Rs. 48,990 in India. On another side, the price and specifications of the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 53,990 while the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) is marked at Rs. 50,990.

People can purchase both Models from the Amazon app. In huge quantities, people are purchasing this model because of their excellent features. Not only this but after purchasing this model people can get bank offers and discounts. You can get discounts up to Rs 2,500. Offers are now running at the Amazon app of this Model. Further, in this laptop the peak brightness of up to 300 nits. People can also see the display panels of both models offer an aspect ratio of 16:10. In the model Honor MagicBook x16 (2023), has a 16-inch full HD(1920 x 1080) IPS display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, The Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) sports a 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS screen with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

If we talk about the battery powers of these models, this new 2023 MagicBook series of models pack a 60Whr unit each with 65w Type-C fast charge support. In this new 2023 MagicBook series of laptops, you can see high security power. It has a fingerprint scanner for security. Not only this, their body made with high-quality metals. The models consist of backlit keyboards and aluminum metal bodies. The weighs measure of the MagicBook X14 model is 1.43 kilograms and the thickness is 16.5mm, while on the other hand, the weight of the model MagicBook X16 is 1.75 kilograms with a thickness of 17.9mm.