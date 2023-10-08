Honoree Fleming Cause of Death? Vermont State Police Identify Victim In Castleton Homicide

At the time of her death, Honoree Fleming, 77, was a resident of Castleton. Honoree Fleming and her husband Ron Powers were well-known to the local community. Mr. Powers is a well-known author and a Pulitzer Prize winner. He has achieved great success with his best-selling New York Times bestselling books. Honoree had recently retired from her position as a Dean and Professor at Castleton. The state police have classified Honoree Fleming’s death as a homicide. The Burlington Medical Examiner’s office conducted a thorough investigation and determined that Honoree Fleming had sustained a fatal shot to the head.

On Thursday 5th October 2023, Honoree Fleming was shot and killed on the Castleton rail trail. A witness saw a possible suspect heading north on the trail toward Vermont State University in Castleton. The suspect was described as a white male 5’10” with short dark hair and was wearing a dark t-shirt and a black backpack. The police are still looking for the suspect and are warning people to be on the lookout for him. On Friday 6th, the police asked people to check their security systems and game cameras in the area for any footage that could help them identify the suspect. They also asked people to stay vigilant and to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious. No arrests have been made yet.