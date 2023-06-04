Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection: Dev Patel and Anupam Kher Movie

Here we are going to share some interesting news with you. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this movie and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this movie’s box office collection. We are going to share every single piece of information about this movie. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this movie. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this movie. Come let’s find out all the details about this movie. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this movie. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this movie.

Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection

Hotel Mumbai sees Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in lead roles. Call Me by your name actor armie hammer also plays a pivotal role in the film. Many saw that fold on television on November 26, 2011, as 10 Lashkar-e-Taibathe terrorists wreaked havoc in Mumbai. The Mumbai attacks affected every countryman. After 11 years, the director Anthony Maras brought the story of the Mumbai attacks to the big screen through his film Hotel Mumbai. The Film’s performance at the box office remains steady. It made Rs 1.80 crore on the first day of its release. On Saturday, it made Rs 1.70 crore.

The film has gained good reviews from critics. Our reviewer, Nairita Mukerjee gave the film 4 out of 5 stars. Hotel Mumbai premiered at the Toronto international film festival on September 7, 2018, and was also shown at the Adelaide film festival on October 10, 2018. The film had a late release in India as the makers wanted to release it in the country on the 11th anniversary of the attacks. You can watch this movie online as well as offline mood.

