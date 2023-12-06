How an Armed Robber Entered building With Ladder Emerges, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a footage from CCTV in Accra reveals the method by which an armed robber gained access to a building using a ladder. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Ghanaweb initially reported on the tactics employed by an armed robber during a recent intrusion into a luxurious residence. The perpetrator’s solo operation was captured on CCTV and is now presented as crucial evidence in court.

In November 2023, Francis Tekpor, the aforementioned armed robber, pleaded guilty based on the CCTV footage and was subsequently sentenced to a year in prison, as reported by Asaase Radio. The video showcased Tekpor climbing a building to access the residence of his target, Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri, who serves as the board chairman of the Zongo Development Fund and holds the position of legal advisor to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. The footage depicts Tekpor employing a ladder to ascend the wall and gain entry through unsecured windows on the top floor of the house.

How an Armed Robber Entered building

These windows lacked burglar-proofing. The CCTV recording captured Tekpor accessing Nasigri’s room on three occasions while his wife was asleep and entering the other two rooms four times while Nasigri’s children were in slumber. Expanding on the narrative, Ghanaweb disclosed that among his loot, Tekpor successfully stole two laptops, six iPhones, and GHC3,600 in cash. Within a day of the robbery, Superintendent Augustine Offei, who heads the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit at Police Headquarters in Accra, swiftly identified Francis Tekpor.

The police acted promptly, apprehending the suspect within a remarkable 72 hours. Thankfully, authorities managed to recover all the stolen items, with the exception of one laptop. In the course of police questioning, Tekpor admitted to carrying a potentially lethal knife, indicating his readiness to cause harm or even inflict fatal injuries on anyone who confronted him during the commission of the crime. In court, Tekpor admitted guilt to the charges brought against him. The court, recognizing his plea, found him guilty and handed down a one-year prison sentence. Furthermore, the court mandated Tekpor to reimburse the approximate value of GHC10,000 for the missing laptop.