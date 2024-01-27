How Did Actress Sharon Chan’s Mother Died? Cause Of Death Explained

In this article, we are going to share the death news of Hong Kong actress Sharon Chan’s mother. Yes, you heard right the 45-year-old actress announced the death news of her mother and it is making headlines on the news channels. Sharon Chan Man-chi is a Hong Kong actress and model who has a massive number of fans worldwide. Many of her social media fans are sharing heartfelt messages with her and the Hong Kong film industry is in mourning as the acclaimed actress faces the profound loss of her beloved mother. Let’s continue your reading to know what happened to her mother and all the available details.

According to the exclusive sources, Sharon Chan announced the news of her mother’s death on Friday 26 January 2024, and expressed their heartfelt tribute for her loss. The news of her death is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. The actress also shared that her mother died after a battle with acute leukemia. At present, the exact details related to her death and the circumstances surrounding her passing are not available. Her death news is getting attention because there are so many people who came to the fan list of Hong Kong actress, Sharon Chan. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Sharon shared and confirmed her mother’s death news but the details are limited. She had also previously shared many social media posts and shared about her mother’s illness. She also asked her fans to pray for her mother’s health and a miracle. As this news resonates throughout the entertainment community, many offer heartfelt condolences to her and her family during this painful time. She reached out to the public with an urgent plea and sought assistance in gathering funds to cover escalating medical costs. She shared that her mother died due to the illness, of acute leukemia. continue your reading by scrolling down this page…

It is reported that her mother was diagnosed with the illness last year and she fought with her illness bravely until her death. Social media is flooded with tributes and many are supporting Sharon Chan for the loss of her mother over the social media pages. If we talk about the Hong Kong actress, Sharon Chan Man was born on 17 January 1949 in Hong Kong and she is currently 45 years old. She had worked in various television dramas, films, books, and songs. She is a Hong Kong actress and model. Her mother passed away on 26 January 2024 and died due to acute leukemia. We have shared all the available details above in this article. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.