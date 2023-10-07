How Did Adam Barber Die? ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s First Husband 54 Passed Away

Adam Barber, Janelle Brown’s first husband, passed away at the age of 54 after a long battle with terminal cancer. Janelle and Adam had been married since 1988 and had three children together. Adam’s personal life was very private and he rarely posted any pictures of himself on social media. After divorcing Janelle, he married his second wife, Tammy Schultz Barber, who is also Janelle’s sister-in-law. Adam, who would have turned 55 on October 5, was Meri Brown’s brother. Keep reading for information related to the beginning of their relationship.

In her 2012 memoir, ‘Becoming Sister Women: The Story of An Unconventional Marriage’, Janelle Brown, who met Adam Barber in high school at the end of her senior year, recalls her short-lived marriage to him. “Toward the end of my senior year, I fell in love with a student named Adam. I was so in love with him that I knew he wasn’t a Mormon, which meant we couldn’t be together unless he converted,” Janelle writes. “I told my grandmother about the boy I was in love with, and she knew his name. I used to live near the Barbers.” Swipe to know more details related to their relationship goes time to time. How Did Adam Barber Die?

Janelle Brown filed for divorce from Adam Barber in 1990, after marrying him in 1988. Janelle never revealed the cause of the divorce, however, Christine’s and Kody’s daughter Mykelle Brown revealed that Adam had been abusive to Janelle. In a live stream of Janelle’s Patreon account, which was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Without a Crystal Ball”, a viewer asked Janelle if her relationship with Meri deteriorated after she became a sister’s wife, as a result of Janelle divorcing her husband. Janelle responded that it did not have anything to do with this. Michelle stated, “Janelle’s first husband was violent to her, that’s why Janelle left him.” Janelle has yet to confirm or deny Mykelle’s claims.