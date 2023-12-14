CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

How Did Agnes Varda Die? Google Doodle Celebrates the French Film Director Dies

11 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we will talk about Agnes Varda whose name is getting a lot of attention on the internet sites and creating a great buzz. For the last few days, several questions have continuously surfaced over the internet related to her such as who was Agnes Varda, what happened to her, why her name is getting popular, for what she is known, her death, her contributions, and many more. We have garnered all the available details related to her and we will try to cover every single piece of information in brief in this article, so read continuously and completely.

Agnes Varda took her last breath on 29 March 2019 in Paris, France at the age of 90 years. She was a Belgian-born film director, screenwriter, photographer, and artist. She made significant contributions to the French New Wave film movement and her work on documentary realism and social issues highlighted her career. Yes, she played an important role in the influential. French New Wave film movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Her work focused on achieving documentary realism, addressing women’s issues, and providing social commentary with an experimental style. She used location shooting, which was unusual at a time when indoor filming with built sets was more popular. Keep reading…

At present, her name is making headlines and gathering huge popularity because Google Doodle celebrates her with a colorful doodle. Recently, the official Twitter page of Google shared a post and shared a brief statement. The doodle shows a young filmmaker smiling at his older version. The tribute was chosen to honor her on recently, 12 December 2023, the day she received an Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award from the European Film Academy in 2014. Many social media users also expressed their reactions and love for her. Let’s continue your reading to know more about herself, so keep reading.

Further, she was born in Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium on 30 May 1928, and her birth name was Arlette Varda but she was mostly known by her stage name Agnes Varda. She gained a lot of attention for her successful films and impactful documentaries. She received many awards including Honorary Palme d’Or, a Golden Lion, an Academy Honorary Award, and an Honorary Oscar. She was also known as one of the Gods of Cinema and her death shocked the whole industry. She died on 29 March 2019 due to cancer-related complications and she was 90 years old at the time of her passing. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

