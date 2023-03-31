How did Ahuofe Abrantie die? ‘Ghana Tupac’ Ahuofe Abrantie Passed Away at 21

It is very hard to announce that Ahoufe Tupac has passed away. He was a very famous Ghanaian Tik Toker and Tupac lookalike who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now his family, friends and well-wishers mourning his death. His passing news is gaining huge attention from the people and now many people are very curious to know about Ahoufe Tupac and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Ahoufe Tupac was a very famous person who was known as a Tik Toker and Tupac lookalike. He became recognized for his distinctive style and swagger impersonation of his idol, the late American Tupac. He was a very talented person and his sense o humor in some of the movies he posted online assisted him to become popular on social media. His pictures became one of the most popular stickers on many national networking sites. He was a very popular person who has 12.1 k subscribers on Youtube, 601k followers on Instagram and 3.9 million followers on TikTok, and 601k followers on TikTok. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Ahuofe Abrantie die?

Ahoufe Tupac is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday, 28 March 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by a Rapper and musician from Ghana Jay Bahd. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are broken by his sudden death and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, currently, his cause of death is not known if we will get any information then we will update you. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ahoufe was very popular online as to his good looks and comical character in some of the movies he shares on social media. He was a multi-talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.