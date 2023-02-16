How did Akira Tsuneoka die? Drummer of Hi-Standard Band Akira Tsuneoka Passed Away

Recently a shocking incident come on the internet that a very famous drummer Akira Tsuneoka has passed away recently. He was a very famous drummer for the band Hi-STANDARD and Summertime. He is no more among us and he breathed last at the age of 51 on Tuesday. It is very painful news for those who know him as no one had imagined that he would lose his life in middle age. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Akira Tsuneoka was a well-known Japanese drummer who was born in 1971 in Tokyo, Japan. He used to play the guitar but when he was in junior high school, he played the drums and fell in love with them. After completing high school, he was invited by Akihiro Namba to enter the studio, where he discovered Hi STANDARD alongside Ken Yokoyama and others. His first mini-album LAST OF SUNNY DAY was released in 1994. He also hosted AIR JAM, his first music festival in the same year. He was a very talented and amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How did Akira Tsuneoka die?

Akira Tsuneoka started working as a session drummer around the same time and has since supported Chatmonchy, Elmaro, and Yoko Kanno. He was a very kind and amazing person who will be missed always by his family, friends and well-wishers. Drummer passing news has been confirmed by a band. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on the Dekh News for more updates. May his soul rest in peace.