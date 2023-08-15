How did Alex Collins die? Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins Dies at 28

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Alex Collins has passed away reportedly. He was an American football running back who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 28 on Sunday. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person and they have been mourning his death. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Alex Collins and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Alex Collins was a very talented American football running back. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round, 171st overall, of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collins spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2017 to 2018 before getting re-signed by Seattle in 2020. He played college football at Arkansas for three 3 years. He began his profession as the first true freshman in SEC history to rush for 300 yards in his first three games. He was also a smart player who ran with complete resolution. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Alex Collins die?

Alex Collins is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday, 13 August 2023 when he was only 28 years old. His sudden death has been confirmed by his former team Baltimore Ravens. On Monday night. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away in a motorcycle collision. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he was involved in the motorcycle accident and this tragic accident took place on Sunday night at around 10:20 p.m. in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. The initial inquiry disclosed that the 28-year-old had been driving his motorcycle when an SUV that was turning left struck him. Since his demise news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Alex Collins’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.