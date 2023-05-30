How Did Alex Smallwoods Die? Teen Who Died After Early Morning Crash in Co Derry

The breaking news is coming that a teenage boy lost his life in a crash. The police department revealed the identification of the victim. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have very eager to know about the victim. People want to know about his cause of death. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines. People have many quarries regarding this news. He was a student of Foyle College. This news is made headlines on the internet. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, in a tragic accident, a teenage boy lost his life. In this fatal accident, a 17-year-old boy Alex David Smallwoods lost his life. This incident happened on the A6 Glenshane Road in Dungiven on Sunday morning. As per reports, in this accident, two-vehicle crashed in bad condition which caused Alex David Smallwood. He was a member of the Brigade Cricket Club. He was also a member of the Institute Football Club. This is very sad and shocking news that a boy lost his life at a small age.

How Did Alex Smallwoods Die?

As per reports, the 17-year-old boy lost his life in a multi-vehicle crash. This accident happened on May 28, 2023. This crash happened near Co Londonderry on Sunday. This fatal accident occurred on the A6 Glenshane Road in Dungiven in the morning around 4:20 am. The victim, Alex was driving the Vauxhall Corsa on the accident day. His vehicle was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia. According to the spokesperson, emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. We feel sad to share that the driver lost his life at the scene. This news is searched by people in huge quantities.

Further, the 17-year boy Alex really loved to do farming. He had a huge interest in agriculture. He was a very young and famous player. People are paying tribute to the late Alex. Our prayers are with his family and friends. A death notice states that the boy died on the spot as a result of a road traffic accident. His mother’s and father’s name is Sara and Stewart. He has also a sister whose name is Hannah. To his immediate and wider family, friends, and teammates, we extend our deepest thoughts and sympathies for their profound loss. We hold each of you in our thoughts and hearts through the days ahead.