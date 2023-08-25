How Did Angelina Tran Die? Stepfather Arrested For Stabbing University of Washington Student To Death

There is shocking news coming out that a 21-year-old student was fatally stabbed more than 100 times by her stepfather when she was trying to protect her mother from her father’s abuse. Yes, you heard right a 21-year-old woman named Angelina Tran was fatally stabbed and this news is currently running on the top of the news channels or social media pages. It attracts the interest of many people who are hitting the search engines to know more about this incident. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident and also about the police reports.

It is shared that a student was stabbed 100 to her death and this incident was so terrible. She was stabbed by her stepfather when she was trying to defend her mother from his abuse. Police shared some reports that she apparently woke in the middle of the night on 7 August 2023 to commotion coming from the kitchen of the family in their home located in Beacon Hill, Seattle. Authorities also reported that the documents allege that Tran saw her mother being beaten by her stepfather, Nghiep Kein Chau, and stepped in to intervene at the cost of her own life. Angelina’s intervention allowed her mother to escape and hide in a bedroom of thier house but her stepfather didn’t stop there and he continued his attack.

How Did Angelina Tran Die?

After this incident, police began an investigation and shared this incident took place at around 5:00 a.m. on 7 August 2023. In this incident, Tran passed away at her Beacon Hill residence and this happened following a fight. The suspect tried to kill his wife and when her daughter came between them, he dragged his daughter to the ground during the battle. Suddenly, the suspect took a knife and stabbed her in the chest. This fight turned into a serious fight that revealed the alleged murderer in new clothes who got a new knife and continued his stabbing.

She was a student at the University of Washington and her death was so horrifying. Her mother was 50 years old at the time of her death. Her stepfather, Nghiep is currently 54 years old and has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. He is set to be present on 31 August 2023 and the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet. The suspect is being arrested by police authorities right now on a bail of $5 million.