How Did Annabel Croft Die? Strictly Star Annabel Croft’s Husband Mel Coleman Dies

First of all, let us share with you some information about Annabel Croft and her husband. Annabel Croft is a very famous tennis player but at the moment she is in great sorrow because she has lost her husband Mel Coleman forever. We know you all must have been sad after hearing this news. Mel, a professional sailor and investment banker, was Annabel’s life partner for 30 years since their marriage in 1993. We know that you are also very curious to know how Annabel Croft’s husband died.

How Did Annabel Croft Die?

Answering this question, let us tell you that Mel Coleman died at the age of 60. The reason behind his death was an epidemic-like cancer that took his life. It is said that he was struggling with the disease for a long time but he could not win his battle and he died. Mel Coleman was a very nice person who was known for his calm nature. He always appreciated his wife Annabel Croft for moving forward. He liked to spend as much time as possible with his wife and children. After his death, the life of his family has completely changed as his family has lost their family member forever.

Even all his fans are sad that he died of cancer. But he has also given an example to all cancer patients that they should not give up on their disease like cancer, rather they should face this disease boldly, even if they lose in this fight. We pray that god rests Mel Coleman's soul and showers his blessings on his family.