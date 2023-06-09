How Did Anthony Allegrini Die? Anthony Allegrini Jr. Shooting in Philadelphia

As the investigation continues into the death of Anthony Allegrini Jr., who was shot and killed by a state trooper early Sunday on I-95, friends, and relatives gathered Thursday to mourn him and demand answers. The news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this case. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this case. Come let’s find out all the details about this case. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

How Did Anthony Allegrini Die?

Allegrini, 18, of Glen Mills, was killed after two troopers responding to reports of illegal street racing near Penn’s Landing approached the Audi he was driving and he failed to yield and struck them, authorities said. One of the troopers then fired a shot into the car, striking Allegrini, who died at the scene. The troopers suffered minor injuries during the episode, which is under investigation by state police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. Hundreds of mourners came together to remember Allegrini at a funeral in Garnett Valley on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, friends recalled Allegrini as a car enthusiast, weight lifter, hard-working hockey player, and fiercely loyal friend. On Sunday night, police said they responded to five reports of drag racing or other large-scale meet-ups involving people and cars. Some of the events turned violent, according to police, with attendees throwing objects at officers, firing guns, and even assaulting a pedestrian.