How Did Antwun Echols Die? Davenport Boxer Antwun Echols Passed Away at 52

It is very painful to announce that Antwun Echols has passed away recently. He was a renowned American boxer who is no more between us and took his last breath at the age of 52. It is very painful news for the boxing community as they lost their beloved person and currently, they are mourning his death. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Antwun Echols was a boxing legend who was a world middleweight contender throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. His hometown was Davenport, Lowa. He turned professional in 1993 and challenged IBF in 1999. He showed early signs of having a natural skill for boxing. He completed his education at Everest University and Davenport Central. His impressive feat was when he defeated Charles Brewer in a thrilling contest in 2001. He discovered the strength to fight back in the third round and secure a TKO victory. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Antwun Echols Die?

Antwun Echols is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 3 July 2023, Monday when he was 52 years old. Since his passing news went out lots of people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Antwun Echols was a very amazing person who made his career by himself and he earned a huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved member of the family and he will be missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.