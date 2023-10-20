How Did Ari Weintraub Die? Fighting Game Player Ari ‘fLoE’ Weintraub Passed Away

We feel sad to announce the passing of Ari Weintraub. Yes, it is true that a very well-known person Ari Weintraub recently passed away. The sudden passing of Ari Weintraub sent shockwaves on the internet. Recently, Ari Weintraub’s passing news has gone viral on the internet. The entire world wants to know about Ari Weintraub. People are coming on the internet and searching for his cause of death. People have many quarries regarding this news. People are very curious to know Ari Weintraub in detail and also about his personal life details. If you want to know the complete information regarding this go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that Ari Weintraub recently passed away. Ari Weintraub was 36 years old at the time of his passing. He was a beloved member of Park Ridge, Illinois resident. He was a popular name in the FGC fighting game and was popularly known as floE. As per the sources, Ari Weintraub passed away on October 16, 2023. Ari Weintraub was only 36 years old at the time of his death. More information is mentioned below. Keep reading.

How Did Ari Weintraub Die?

Further, Ari Weintraub’s passing news was announced by Abraham Sotelo through a social media post. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? If are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that he lost his life after suffering from a series of strokes. The online user shared their condolences for the late Ari Weintraub. Let’s take a little look at his personal life. Ari Weintraub was born on October 11, 1984. He was a native of Park Ridge, Illinois. Ari Weintraub was mostly famous for the competitive video games in Chicago. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The late Ari Weintraub created his significant place in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has a huge fan following all over the world due to his work. He was mostly famous as “fLoE” among the people. He was an expert in fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom, Street Fighter, Soul Calibur, and many more. Additionally, Soul Calibur became part of a big-time eSports team called Evil Geniuses in 2011. He was also an excellent innovator in the gaming world. He had the power to create new moves and strategies. Further, the funeral arrangements took place at King David Cemetery on October 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The community has never forgotten his support, love, and dedication to the game. Keep following Dekh News for more updates.