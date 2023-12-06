How Did Asante Mampong Die? Best Farmer Reportedly Dies Hours After Eeceiving Award

Today we are going to share some sad news with you. Recent news revealed that Best Farmer Asante Mampong died just hours after winning the award. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Asante Mampong’s farmer death is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is attracting a lot of people’s attention. After hearing the news of Asante Mampong’s death, people have asked when Asante Mampong died. What could have been the cause of the Asante Mampong farmer’s death? Because of this, we have collected for you every clear information related to the death of the Asante Mampong farmer’s. So without any delay let’s start the article and know in depth about the death of Asante Mampong.

As we have told you in the above paragraph a farmer from Asante Mampong died. This news is making headlines on the internet and is forcing people to know about the death of the farmer. According to the information, it has been learned that the name of the person who won the title of the Best Farmer by the Asante Mampong was Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu who is no more with us. It was even revealed that Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu died shortly after winning the title of the Best Farmer by the Asante Mampong. Ever since this news surfaced on the internet, it has spread a wave of despair in the hearts of people.

How Did Asante Mampong Die?

Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu was the head of Kyeiwaa Farms who dedicated his life as a farmer. It is learned that he was admitted to Bekwai Hospital on Thursday, December 2, 2023. But the sad news came when he died in the hospital itself. The cause of Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu’s sudden death has not yet been revealed. His death has had a deep impact on his family as they have said goodbye to their most hard-working member. Apart from his family, the Asante Mampong community is also seen mourning the death of Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu.

As far as the question arises regarding the funeral arrangements of Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu, till now his family has not shared any clear information about it. It may take some time for Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu’s family to recover from the shock of his death. Till then, please join us in praying that God may rest the soul of Mr Owusu Kwesi Manu. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.