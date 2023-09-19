How Did Barry Bennell Die? Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison

Barry Bennell passed away at the age of 69 years and his demise news is making headlines on the news channels. He was mostly known as Richard Jones and was jailed for 30 years. He was convicted of 50 child sexual offences against 12 boys was died after being sentenced for 30 years in 2018. Lots of people and netizens are showing thier attention and interest in his death. Various questions are arising related to him and many are hitting the search engine to know more about his passing. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more about himself.

According to the sources and reports, his death news was shared by the Prison Service and they said “There is an investigation began as with all deaths in custody”. He took his last breath on Saturday 16 September 2023 at HMP Littlehey, near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. The cause of his death is not revealed yet and not a lot of details have been shared by the authorities. Our sources continue to get more details about his death and we will update you soon. Many sites claim to explain his death cause but the exact death cause of him is still unknown.

How Did Barry Bennell Die?

His date of birth is not mentioned but some sources claimed that he was born in 1954. He was a reclusive individual and he never disclosed any personal details of himself during an interview. His main source of earnings was his coaching career and it was his successful career. He studied at a private school and completed his degree at a private university. His net worth is around $3 million and the exact details of his personal life are unknown. He was convicted of 50 child sexual offenses against 12 boys and was jailed for 30 years in 2018. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about his death.

It is shared that he was suffering from cancer and also underwent years of cancer treatment. He was the former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout who abused boys in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. He underwent tongue treatment in 2004 and 2016 to remove tumors from his tongue. David Lean was one of those who were abused by Barry Bennell and David said that he was glad after hearing his death news because the last ten years were very hard for him. We have shared all the available details regarding his death and we will update our article after fetching his exact death cause information. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.