How Did Barry Lyndon Die? ‘Love Story’ Star Actor O’Neal Passed Away at 82

5 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are going to share the death news of Ryan O’Neal with our great grief and heart. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 82 years and the news of his demise is making headlines on the news channels. He was an American actor who worked in both film and television. His death was linked to a brief illness and it left a legacy of laughter and cinematic impact. Various questions are arriving in the people’s minds. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his demise and we will also talk about him in brief in this article.

How Did Barry Lyndon Die

The death news of Ryan was officially announced by his daughter, Tatum O’Neal through a post on Instagram. He took his last breath on Friday 8 December 2023 and he was 82 years old at the time of his passing. He was suffering from prostate cancer for a long time. It is reported that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and he had been battling with his illness since the diagnosis. He died due to Leukemia after a brief battle with his cancer. Several details are left to share related to his demise, so swipe up this page and continue your reading…

How Did Barry Lyndon Die?

His daughter didn’t any exact cause of his passing but most of the sites claim that he died due to his illness. He was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012. He was survived by his children including Tatum, Griffin, Leigh Taylor-Young, and Redmond James Fawcett O’Neal. His death leaves behind a legacy celebrated by fellow actors and critics. It is a great loss for the film industry and it marks the end of a unique career that impacted the community. He made his contributions in many films and gained huge love and attention from the people. Keep reading.

Ryan O’Neal was born in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on 20 April 1941 and his birth name was Charles Patrick Ryan O’Neal. He gathered a lot of attention for doing his best role in films including, Love Story, Paper Moon, and Barry Lyndon. After working in the film Barry Lyndon, he was also known by the film name. He died on 8 December 2023 at the age of 82 years due to his illness. Now, his death news is shocking news for his family, loved ones, and the community. Many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for his loss and our prayers with his family at this difficult time. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

