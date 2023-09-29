How Did Baylee Holbrook Die? Florida Teen Dies After Being Struck by Lightning While Hunting With

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Baylee Holbrook. She died after being struck by lightning while hunting with her father and this news is running in the trends of the internet sites. There is an investigation has begun and the authorities have shared some details related to this incident. After coming out of the news of this incident, lots of people are showing thier interest and asking multiple questions on the internet sites. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk about herself in this article, so read continuously and completely.

She was 16 years old at the time of her passing and she died after involving in a tragedy. As per the sources, she was on a hunting trip with her father, Matthew and this trip turned into tragedy when she was struck by a bolt of lightning and passed away after getting injured badly. This incident took place on Tuesday afternoon 26 September 2023. Both father and daughter were hunting and suddenly lightning struck a nearby tree knocking both in an unconscious state. More details remain to share, so keep continuing your reading to know more about herself and this incident.

How Did Baylee Holbrook Die?

When her father regained consciousness, he saw his daughter was not breathing and he give her CPR until the paramedics reached the incident scene. She lost her life when she was struck by a bolt of lightning. This incident and her death were unexpected for everyone and many of her loved ones are expressing their sadness for her loss. She was an avid hunter and now death is shocking news for her loved ones. Baylee Holbrook was a student at Palatka High School located in Florida. Recently, she was out hunting with her father when she was struck by lightning.

She died on Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck a tree and they were next to Putnam County. Her father gave her CPR and when the paramedic reached the incident scene she was taken to a trauma center where she was pronounced dead on Thursday morning at about 9:32 am. She was an active user of social media and she has shared multiple pictures of her life memories on her Insta account. Many are giving tributes for her loss and sharing their condolences for her loss. There is an investigation that is ongoing and we will update you soon.