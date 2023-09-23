How Did Beatrix Amerhauser Die? Beatrix Amerhauser Death Plot Summary, Obituary

The female protagonist of the Adventure Horror anime and manga series Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Beatrix Amerhauser, is referred to as the deuteragonist. As the theme of the series, Zom 100 has generated considerable interest among a significant portion of the series’ viewers, we will delve into the topic of Zom 100 and provide an overview of the details of the series.

Beatrix Amerhauser got a lot of attention for her role in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, so let’s take a look at what you need to know about the series. The manga is written and illustrated by Haru Aso and Kotaro Takata, and it’s been serialized in Shogakukan’s Seinen manga magazine (Monthly Sunday Gene-X) since October 2018. As of September 2023, it’s been collected into 15 tankōbon volumes. The story is about Akira Tendo, who’s 24 and stuck in a rut in his life. He’s not motivated or driven by his work because he’s bored with it, but when a zombie outbreak caused by some kind of bioweapon suddenly hits Tokyo, everything changes.

Beatrix Amerhauser is a 21-year-old German college student who moves to Japan to try some of the world's best sushi. In Zom 100, she's the main character. She started researching Japan to learn more about its culture, like what to eat, where to eat, and the history of the country. She also started practicing Japanese writing and speaking and eventually graduated. She was offered the chance to move to Japan and she jumped at it. She went on a tour of the Asian country, but then the pandemic hit and she had to travel across the country to eat sushi made by the last surviving chef.

Instead of wallowing in fear, Akira sees it as a chance to live life to the fullest instead of being content with his boring life. He decides to make a bucket list of all the things he'd like to do before he dies so he can not only do them but also prove to himself that he's still alive. This decision gives him a new sense of meaning. With the help of his friend Kencho, he goes on some really cool and sometimes weird trips all over the zombie-plagued city. They do all sorts of fun stuff, from eating for free at fancy restaurants to going on rollercoasters and going to haunted houses. They meet up with other survivors who all have their reasons for surviving as they walk through the streets full of flesh-eating zombies.