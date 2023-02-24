How Did Bethlyn Hand Die? Former Motion Picture Association Exec Passed Away at 85

The Former Senior Vice President of advertising and administration for the Motion Picture Association of America, Bethlyn Hand sadly passed away at the age of 85. Yes, the beloved Bethlyn Hand is no more between us. It is saddening to learn that she has gone from this world leaving her family and colleagues devastated. As per the reports, Bethlyn Hand took her last breath on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. She joined the Hollywood trade organization shortly after Jack Valenti began her 37-year career as MPA President in 1966. It is hard to learn that Bethlyn Hand lost her life after a long battle with her disease.

Well, the announcement of his death was made on February 15, 2023, by several posts on social media. A post by James Gibbons reads,” RIP… My dear friend Bethlyn Hand passed away this morning. She was a proud Texan, dog lover, movie lover, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and a one-of-a-kind loving human being. I can’t believe such a life force has left us. Safe travels and much love Ms. B”. Since the news of her death was confirmed on social media, her colleagues and loved ones are paying tribute to her and giving condolences to her family members who are passing from a hard time as they lost their beloved family member.

How Did Bethlyn Hand Die?

According to the official updates, Bethlyn Hand died of Alzheimer’s disease from which she has been battling for a long time. Unfortunately, she couldn’t fight more with this and lost her battle. Working with the MPAA, Hand’s duties included authorizing marketing campaigns that conformed to its ratings program’s rules; this duty often required studio executives and producers to meet with her and make their points. The Hollywood Reporter called Hand one of Hollywood’s most influential women in the 1990s.

Born on January 30, 1938, Hand. She was raised in Houston, Texas, and went to the University of Texas to study journalism. In order to work with Valenti, she moved to Washington, D.C., in 1966. She moved to Los Angeles in 1975 to lead the MPAA’s advertising department. Hand served on the Public Relations Coordinating Committee in addition to the MPAA, which handled press inquiries during the Oscars.

In addition to her three nieces, Bridget Taylor, Susan Hand, and Catherine Hand, Hand also left away her brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Ann Hand, five great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews. She will be always remembered by her loved ones. #RIPBethlynHand