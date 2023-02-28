How did Betty Boothroyd Die? First Woman Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that a former Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom Betty Boothroyd has passed away at the age of 93. She was the first woman Commons Speaker. She is no more among her close ones and he took her last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Her close ones are very saddened by her sudden death. Now many people are searching for her name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Betty Boothroyd was a British politician who worked as the Member of Parliament for West Bromwich and West Bromwich West from 1973 to 2000. She recreated a leading part behind the scenes as a right-wing party loyalist in power struggles within the party from 1970 to the 80s. She was the first lady to have worked as Speaker. Boothroyd had a down-to-earth, no-nonsense manner. She was also a better-known former Tiller Girls dancer.

How did Betty Boothroyd Die?

Betty Boothroyd was the first woman Commons Speaker who is no more among her close ones and he took her last breath at the age of 93 on Sunday, 26 February 2023. Her demise news has been confirmed by Lindsay Hoyle on Monday. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her death now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. But still, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet.

As far as we know, Betty Boothroyd was born on 8 October 1929 in Dewsbury, United Kingdom. Her mom and dad and reared in the Yorkshire mill town of Dewsbury. She also worked as a secretary for Barbara Castle, who stated that the career's lesson was that you never know what individuals are qualified for until you let them show it. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and they expressed their deep condolenes to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.