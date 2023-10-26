How Did Bill Kenwright Die? Everton chairman and West End producer Passed Away

It is very sad to share the death news of Bill Kenwright who tragically passed away recently and his death news is creating buzz. He was an English West End theatre producer and also worked as a film producer. He was well-known as the chairman of Everton Football Club for two decades. His death news is heartbreaking news for his family and loved ones who are expressing thier sorrows. Many are mourning his loss and raising various questions related to his death. Let’s continue this article and learn every single piece of information about his demise and we will also talk about himself.

His death news was confirmed by his family and announced by the Everton Football Club via a post on Twitter and they shared a heartfelt message for his demise. He took his last breath on Monday 23 October 2023 and he was 78 years old at the time of his passing. He died after a long battle with cancer and he was surrounded by his family members and loved ones at the time of his death. He passed away in a London hospital and his health issue problem began in 2015 when he was diagnosed with a persistent sickness that turned out to be a cancerous tumor in his liver.

How Did Bill Kenwright Die?

William Kenwright was his birth name but he was mostly known as Bill Kenwright. He was born in Liverpool, England on 4 September 1945 and became one of the most successful theatre producers. He studied at Booker Avenue County Primary School and then attended Liverpool Institute High School for Boys from 1957 to 1964 and finished his education. He had a great interest in acting and talent was apparent in his early years. He participated in many plays in his school time and made his name as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice. He was known as a Theatre and film producer.

He also performed as an actor and singer. He was well-known as the chairman of Everton F.C. and now his death news is spreading like wildfire on the internet sites. Social media is flooded with tributes for his loss and many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for his demise. Presently, no details have been shared about his obituary and funeral arrangements. His family is suffering from a great loss and many are supporting them at this painful moment by sharing condolences. Our prayers are with his family.