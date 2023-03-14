How Did Bill Wert Die? Pottsville, PA General Surgery Specialist Passed Away

It is saddening to announce to our readers that the talented and well-known surgeon in Pottsville, Dr. William Wert Jr, who is also known as Bill Wert has sadly passed away at a young age. Yes, Dr. William Wert is no more between us. It is hard to accept that the talented and young surgeon of the county has gone too soon. Unfortunately, Bill Wert took his last breath on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He will be always remembered by those whose lives he touched throughout his career in healthcare. His contribution to healthcare will be always remembered by his patients.

Since the news of Bill Wert’s passing was announced on social media, several tributes are pouring on Facebook in remembrance of the surgeon and offering their heartfelt sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is upsetting to learn that Dr. William Wert has gone from this world leaving his beautiful family including a wife and children behind. A Facebook post reads,” Oh my God…. So sad to hear abt one of the kindest, sweetest guys I’ve ever known. It had be n years since we had been in touch but I’ll never forget many of the memories with you in them. He was the kind of guy that it didn’t matter that you brought a friend”.

How Did Bill Wert Die?

Unfortunately, Dr. Bill Wert took his last breath on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He said his last goodbye to the world. Being a popular surgeon, he was a beloved husband, son, and father of his children. He was a General Surgery specialist in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. He was known by many people of Pottsville. Many people are wondering to know the cause of his sudden passing but still, the cause of Bill Wert’s passing has not been disclosed yet. Neither family nor any statement revealed the passing of the loving Bill Wert.

Born as William Wert Jr. and began his career in healthcare as a Physician Assistant at Geisinger Wyoming Valley ICU before going on to graduate from medical school at the Lake Erie College of Medicines and finishing his general surgery residency at Geisinger Northeast Surgery Residency. Later, he joined the Geisinger St. Luke’s general surgery practice before his sudden passing. Now, a GoFundMe page has been set to raise donations for his family. He will be always rememebered by his family and friends. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.