How Did Billy Fisher Die? A Former WhiteHaven Player, Passed Away at the Age of 61

According to the sources, Billy Fisher a former WhiteHaven player passed away at the age of 61. He made a significant place at Whitehaven RL Vice Presidents Hall of Fame. The Whitehaven RL Vice Presidents paid tribute to the late Billy Fisher.

How Did Billy Fisher Die?

Billy Fisher started his career by playing rugby union for ST Benedict's. Known for being a talented and mostly recognized player, he was appointed to the Cumbria Colts Rugby Union. On July 20, 1981, he joined Whitehaven and spent 15 years in this field. The cause of death of Billy Fisher is currently unknown.

Billy Fisher was 61 years old at the time of his passing. He served as the 6th player in the Vice President's Hall of Fame. The death news of Billy Fisher was confirmed by Whitehaven Rugby League.