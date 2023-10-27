How Did Bob Violette Die? 76-year-old Maine Mass Shooting Victim Was Killed While Protecting Kids

Here, we will talk about the mass shooting incident that took place recently in which a 76-year-old man was killed. Yes, you heard right a mass shooting incident occurred in Lewiston, Maine in which a man lost his life. The deceased has been identified as Bob Violette and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family. There is an investigation begun related to this incident and the authorities shared some reports and information. Lots of queries have been arsing about this incident and it became a topic of discussion. We made an article and shared all the details about this incident, so read it completely.

His death news was officially confirmed through the medium of a post on Facebook and a message was also shared. In this message, it is stated that “He was fatally shot at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley while protecting kids. He will be always missed by his family members.” He was the first victim of this shooting incident and now his death is breaking the hearts of his loved ones. He was a retired mechanic and was the elder member of his family. He was well-known for his role as a bowling coach of children within the community.

How Did Bob Violette Die?

As per the exclusive sources, Bob was 76 years old at the time of his passing and he died after being shot in this mass shooting incident that occurred in Lewiston at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and a nearby bar called Schemengees Bar and Grille. He was born in Lewiston, Violette and he was survived by his family members including, his wife Lucy, three sons, and six grandparents. He was with his wife for 50 years and the couple played in a couple’s bowling league when they retired. His family members will always miss him with thier pure hearts and our prayer with his family.

If we talk about this incident, this mass shooting incident took place on Thursday 25 October 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. In this accident, a total of 18 people lost their lives, and 13 were injured. Maine Governor Janet Mills confirmed these details and we have shared all the details above in this article. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation they shared that Robert Card has been confirmed as the suspect of this incident. He is not arrested and is still on his run. Police continue to arrest the accused and we will update our article after fetching more details. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.