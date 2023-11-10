How Did Brent Ray Brewer Die? Texas Man Who Said Death Sentence Was Based on False Expert Testimony

Brent Ray Brewer was put to death in Texas on Thursday. He was convicted of the 1900 hit-and-run that took place in Amarillo, Texas. When he was put to death, his last words were to say that he was sorry for what happened and that he hoped he could find peace. The Supreme Court denied Brewer’s last appeal Thursday afternoon, saying that his death sentence was based on a discredited psychiatrist’s testimony The reason he was put to death was because the state relied on unreliable and false testimony from a doctor named Richard Coons.
He’s been used in a lot of cases in Texas, and the courts have found his testimony to be unreliable. Attorney Shawn Nolan said that Coons’ science was “junk science” and shouldn’t have been used. He also said that since Coons didn’t meet with Brewer to get an examination, he shouldn’t have been allowed to testify. According to the rules for doctors to tell about someone’s mental health, they need to see the person. But that wasn’t the case. Coons said that Brent didn’t have a conscience and that he’d be a danger to society in the future, even if he was in jail. That’s just outrageous testimony, and it shouldn’t have been given to the court.
How Did Brent Ray Brewer Die?
Nolan also said that the death penalty wasn’t necessary because Brewer wasn’t a danger to society. Before he was executed, Brewer said he was sorry for his actions. In a video released by his lawyers, he said that even though it’s been 33 years, he still doesn’t know what to do about it. He said that the 53-year-old guy he is now isn’t the same person he was in April 90. He doesn’t even know who he is anymore. He said that when you’re 19 or 20, you don’t have a real sense of right and wrong. You don’t have a moral compass. He said that he got sober in jail and realized he had done something he couldn’t take back, and he had to deal with it every day.
Brewer was tried again in 2009 and Coons gave his testimony again. Randall County District Attorney James Farren asked for him to get the death penalty again, and this time a jury gave him the death penalty. On Tuesday the Texas parole board voted unanimously not to commute his death sentence to something less serious or to give him a six-month reprieve. He was the seventh person Texas has put to death this year and the 21st to be put to death across the country, according to Death Penalty Info Center.
