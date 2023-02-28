How did Burny Mattinson die? Animator and Disney’s Longest-Serving Employee Dies at 87

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous American animator Burny Mattinson has passed away recently. He was an animator, leader, producer and story artist. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday at the age of 87. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now his close ones have been mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Burny Mattinson and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Burny Mattinson was a very famous personality who worked as an animator, director, producer and story artist for Walt Disney Animation Studios where he spent his 70 years. He was honored as an inductee of the Disney Legends program in 2008. He was mentored by Johnny Bond, an in-betweener, after a six-month stint in the traffic department. In 1955 he started working as an in-betweener on Lady and the Tramp. His accomplishments were a solo directing credit on the featurette Mickey’s Christmas Carol which returned Mickey Mouse to the big screen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Disney Legend Burny Mattinson passed away on Monday, 27 February 2023 at the age of 87. A studio has confirmed his passing news. According to the report, he died at a Canoga Park assisted living facility in Los Angeles after a short illness.

Burny Mattinson was born on 13 May 1935 in San Francisco, California, United States. He was the first of two children. His father, a drummer with Horace Heidt's Big Band, moved the family to Los Angeles in 1945. After high school, his mom dropped him off at the Disney studio gate in Burbank. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; son Brett, his wife, Kelly their two kids.