How did C-Knight die? Member of G-Funk Rap Crew Dove Shack, Passed Away at 52

There is the saddest news is coming forward about the death of C-Knight whose real name was Arnez Blount. He died at the age of 52 and his death news is shocking news for his family members. He was a rapper in the group Dove Shack and he was taken off life support after hospitalization. His death news is gathering huge attention on the internet sites. He was the original member of hip hop trio DOVE Shack and garnered a massive number of fans around the world. Let us discuss what is the cause of his death, and what happened to him, and we also talk about himself in this article.

The news was his death was confirmed by his father and it was officially announced via a post on Facebook. He took his last breath on Tuesday 7 November 2023 and he was 52 years old at the time of his death. He died after life support was removed and he was hospitalized in mid-October after dangerous fluctuations in his blood sugar levels due to him being a diabetic. He was admitted to the hospital after a serious change in his blood sugar level. Several details are left to share about C-Knight, so keep reading.

How did C-Knight die?

His real name was Arnez Blount but he was mostly known by his stage name C-Knight. He was a successful rapper in the group Dove Shack also can be said as a member of the hip-hop group. He was also known as the founder of Dove Shack and this group was active from 1994-2006, 2017, and 2018. He made his debut by sharing an album, This Is The Shack in 1995 and peaked at number 68 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He was one of the beloved people among his family, community, loved ones, and friends. His loved ones miss him with thier pure hearts.

C-Knight’s father George Lee Washington Jr disclosed his death news and stated that he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of his dialysis. He was rushed to the hospital for resuscitated and put on life support by doctors but he lost his life. Social media is flooded with tributes and many personalities are also expressing their condolences for his loss. He was hospitalized on 18 August after suffering a stroke resulting from high sugar levels and he passed away on 7 November 2023 at the age of 52. We have shared all the details related to his death above in this article. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.