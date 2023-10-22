How Did Caleb Chappetta Die? 38-Year-Old Louisiana School For The Deaf Graduate Dies

Once again we have come among you to share the news of a terrible accident. Recently news has revealed that a person named Caleb Chappetta became the victim of a very bad accident. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and started attracting people’s attention. People seem very curious to know about this news. After hearing about this accident, people have started asking many questions like when did this accident happen. Has there been any heavy damage in this accident? Have the police started their investigation on this matter and many more questions? Keeping things in mind, we have collected for you every information related to this accident. To read this news completely, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been revealed that Caleb Chappetta is a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who is currently making headlines on the internet with the news of his accident. The accident was so terrible that Caleb Chappetta lost his life in this accident. After knowing this news, everyone looks disappointed because no one had thought that he would lose his life in a terrible accident. As soon as the police got information about Caleb Chappetta’s accident, understanding the urgency of the situation, the police reached the spot and started their investigation.

How Did Caleb Chappetta Die?

After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public saying that the accident occurred at approximately 10:46 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive. In this incident, Caleb James Chappetta’s black Chevrolet Impala car collided with the car southbound on South Foster Drive, but not only this, but six other vehicles also collided in this accident.

The police are still continuing their investigation into this incident. This accident has shocked the people of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana community. Although Caleb Chappetta's death in an accident has shocked his family Caleb James Chappetta was a responsible father, husband, brother, and friend. As far as the question of organizing the funeral of Caleb James Chappetta is concerned, till now his family has not shared any information about it.