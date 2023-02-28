How Did Casey Lueck Die? Owner of Lueck’s Barbecue and General Store Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Casey Lueck has passed away recently. He was an owner of Lueck’s Barbecue and General Store and a former student of Belton High School in Belton, Missouri. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday at the age of 33. Since his passing news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Casey Lueck was a very amazing and kind person who was born in 1989 and was raised in Belton, Missouri. In 2007 he completed his graduated from Belton High School when he was 18 years old. After completing graduation, he took over ownership of his dad’s business, Lueck’s Barbecue and General Store. He also served there part-time, and he resumed his education at Missouri State University where he received a degree in Business Administration. Later, he came back to run the store full-time with his sister’s help. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Casey Lueck Die?

A former student of Belton High School in Belton, Casey Lueck is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 27 February 2023, Monday when he was 33 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his cause of death. We are trying to connect with his family and friends for getting more information about the news.

Casey Lueck was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. When his passing news has come on the internet and this news circulated on the internet and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that he would lose his life at a young age. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.