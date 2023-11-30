How Did Charlie Munger Die? Investing Genius and Warren Buffett’s Trusted Advisor, Passed Away at 99

Here, shocking news is emerging that Charlie Munger is no more. He passed away at the age of 99 years and the news of his passing is making headlines on the news channels or internet sites. He was the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and a close friend. He was well-known as the business partner of Warren Buffett and now his death is a devasting for the community. Lots of people are paying attention to know more about his demise, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to his demise in this article.

According to the exclusive sources, his death was officially announced through a social media post and now, it is running in the trends news. He died on Tuesday 28 November 2023 at a hospital located in California, United States and he was 99 years old at the time of his passing. The cause of his death is not revealed yet and there is no statement has been shared related to his exact cause of demise. It is reported that he died due to his long old age and died from natural causes. There are some details left to share related to him, so keep reading.

How Did Charlie Munger Die?

His birth name is Charles Thomas Munger but he was mostly known as Charlie Munger. Born on 1 January 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., and became a successful American businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He was the right-hand man of Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway. He also served as the chairman of Wesco Financial Corporation from 1984 to 2011. He also played the role of chairman of Daily Journal Corporation and the director of Costco Wholesale Corporation. He studied at three Universities including the University of Michigan, California Institute of Technology, and Harvard University. He was also known as a lawyer and financial analyst. Keep continuing your reading.

If we talk about Charlie’s personal life then he was married two times he was the beloved father of seven children. It is reported that he died peacefully at the hospital and he was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his demise. He took his last breath on 28 November 2023 but the exact cause of his death is not revealed. Most of the sources claim that he died from natural causes. Currently, there are no details shared related to his funeral and final rites arrangements but it will be announced later the day. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.