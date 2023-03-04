How Did Chase Tripp Die? Catawba College Director of Sports Performance Chase Tripp Dies

It is heartbreaking to share with all the loving people of Chase Tripp that he is no more between us. Yes, the Catawba College Director of Sports Performance, Chase Tripp has sadly passed away at a young age. Tripp was a wonderful guy and was known for his work at the college. He was known for helping collegiate players to get ready for the NFL Combine and Pro Days, as well as keeping his eye on the athlete students in the weight room to make sure that they are doing their exercise in a proper way. Let’s find out what was the reason of his sudden passing and when it happened.

Since the news of the beloved member of Catawba College was announced on the Internet, his colleagues and closed ones are paying tributes to him and offering their heartfelt condolence to his family members who are passing through a difficult time. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed by the official Catawba College page after a statement released that reads,” With deep sadness, we learned of the passing of Chase Tripp, who served as Catawba’s Director of Sports Performance since July 2020. Join us in supporting Chase’s family, praying for comfort and grace for them and for all who are experiencing this loss”.

How Did Chase Tripp Die?

According to the sources, Chase was at a young age and was a fit worker at the college. Unfortunately, he has gone from this world leaving his family and friends shattered. Neither Tripp’s family nor Catawba College officials have revealed the cause of his death. We can just imagine how painful it must be for those who knew him personally and stayed with him during a difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them.

We would like to tell you that Chase Tripp was a loving member of the Catawba College staff and left a mark as a well-known sports figure. Throughout his time, his passion for teaching young students proper form and technique for their game. He was graduated from East Coweta High School in 2009 and earned a BS in Sports Management from the University of West Georgia. During his entire career, he had worked with individual players and earned huge respect and love from everyone. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral details. Chase Tripp will be always remembered by his family and friends.