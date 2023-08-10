How did Craig Deleeuw Robertson Die? Utah Man Suspected of Threatening President Joe Biden Shot and Killed

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news that a Utah man has been shot and killed by the FBI. This tragic incident happened on Wednesday morning. The Utah man has been identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson. A man was shot by the FBI after reportedly making threats against President Joe Biden and other public figures. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on many social networking sites. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news.

As per the official at the FBI, the special agents had been trying to execute arrest and search warrants at Robertson’s home in Provo when they confronted him and opened fire. Robertson passed away at around 6:15 a.m. at the location. The FBI stated the raid was connected to an inquiry into Robertson’s online posts, where he said his intention to harm Biden and others. The FBI considered the threats to be ‘credible’.Many people are very saddened and shocked by this news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Craig Deleeuw Robertson Die?

The FBI stated that the FBI takes all shooting happenings involving our representatives or task force members especially. In agreement with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under examination by the FBI’s Inspection Division. Currently, the investigation on the case is ongoing, we have no further information to provide. One of the posts that captured the attention of the officers was dated 7 August where Robertson declared that he had been training to assassinate Biden during his visit to Utah. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, he wrote,” I hear Biden has been reaching out to Utha. Digging out my hold Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle,” the complaint as per the outlet was a “willful right threat to kill or cause wound to kill President Biden.” Welcome Bafoon in Cheif, he added, using a pink and purple background with black letters. Since the news came on the internet many people have been shocked as no one thought that it would happen. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Currently, the investigation is ongoing of the matter. If we get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.