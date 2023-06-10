How Did Craig Stewart Die? Collingwood Football Player Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Craig Stewart has passed away recently. He was a well-known football player who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people very saddened and shocked uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Craig Stewart was a well-liked former big man and he was a very football player. He was an Australian rules football player who competed in the Victorian Football League (VFL) for the Collingwood Football Club and Richmond Football Club. James Stewart, a player for the Essendon Football Club, is his son. Stewart made his VFA debut with Preston, where he led the league in goal-kicking in 1976 and won the league’s “best and fairest” title in 1977. After winning Preston’s best and fairest in the VFA the year before, Stewart joined the team in 1978. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Craig Stewart Die?

How Did Craig Stewart Die?

Craig Stewart is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 8 June 2023 when he was 66 years old. Since his sudden demise news has been confirmed by the Collingwood Football Club on Facebook.

Craig Stewart was a key member of the Hafey's Heroes teams of the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work.