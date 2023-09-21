How Did Dan Kirby Die? British Racing Driver Dan Kirby Passed Away, Obituary

We are going to share this news with our great heart that Dan Kirby is no more and his death news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet and social media pages. He was an English Racing Driver and he participated in many TCR-UK Touring Car Championship. He also made his involvement in the world of motorsports and now his death news is heartbreaking news for his loved ones. Lots of questions are arising in the people’s minds. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his passing, and more about himself in this article, so read continuously.

His death news shocked the CHEMITOOL eMotorsport team and many other people who knew him. His death news was confirmed by his family members and it was publicly announced through the medium of social media. He took his last breath on Tuesday 19 September 2023 and he was 37 years old at the time of his demise. The cause of his death is not revealed yet but some sources claim that he killed himself. Meanwhile, the exact cause of his passing is still unknown while local media have talked about the chance that he killed himself. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

How Did Dan Kirby Die?

His death has left a void among the community and his loved ones. He was a race car driver from Chelmsford, Essex, and originally from Britain. He was most popular for his role in the TCR-UK Touring Car Championship and the world of racing. Now, his death is a great loss for the race community and they are expressing their sorrows. He was one of the popular racers in the racing world and now his unexpected death broke the hearts of loved ones. All of his fans, friends, colleagues, and loved ones are in a stage of grief.

He was also known as the founder and team principal of Trade Price Cars Racing. He joined Power Maxed Racing in 2020 and began his journey in car racing. His hard work and skill helped him to make his name in the racing world. He was the beloved son of Mr.Kirby (Father) and Mrs.Kirby (Mother). He was survived by his family members including his wife, Beth Kirby, and his two daughters. He died on 19 September 2023 at the age of 37 years and the cause of his death is not disclosed yet. Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many are expressing thier sadness. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.