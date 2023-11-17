How Did Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Die? Wayne’s World star Dana Carvey’s Son Passed Away

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Dana Carvey’s son, Dex, passed away, leading the ‘Wayne’s World’ star to write a poignant tribute following this devastating tragedy. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Dana Carvey, the actor and comedian, faced the recent loss of his eldest son, Dex Carvey, who tragically succumbed to a drug overdose. Dana and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, shared a poignant tribute on social media to honor their late son.

In their heartfelt tribute, Dana Carvey and Paula Zwagerman shared the devastating news, stating, “Last night marked a tragic moment for us. Our cherished son, Dex, passed away at 32 due to an accidental drug overdose.” Dana reflected on Dex’s rich life, mentioning his remarkable talents in music, art, filmmaking, and comedy, pursued with unwavering passion. The couple emphasized Dex’s love for life and his profound affection for family, friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

How Did Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Die?

Expressing the enduring impact of Dex’s beautiful spirit, they concluded, “Dex was an exquisite soul, and his handcrafted birthday cards remain a cherished treasure. We will miss him eternally.” Embarking on his entertainment journey, Dex Carvey entered the comedy scene, mirroring his father Dana Carvey’s path. Dex made his debut by opening for the ‘Saturday Night Live’ veteran in the 2016 Netflix special, ‘Straight White Male.’ In this brief 6-minute set, Dex humorously explored topics ranging from Pride parades to amusing anecdotes about his renowned father, garnering overall success with jokes about his dad, cults, and more.

Recently, Dex Carvey secured a role in the animated series ‘B-Sides’ Comic, produced by the entertainment store Forbidden Planet. Alongside his business partner Mike Masilotti and Nolan Culver, Dex took on a starring role in the series. Beyond his involvement in comedy and acting, Dex expanded his endeavors by launching a production company named Antonio’s Deli Productions. Under this banner, Dex initiated an audio series titled ‘The Weird Place.’ Additionally, he co-founded and established a Hollywood venue named Third Wheel. Recognized as an “underground comedy spot,” the venue showcases emerging talents and established comedic legends every night. Dex undertook this venture in collaboration with Mike and Avery Ross.

Dana Carvey’s second wife is Paula Zwagerman, whom he married in 1983 after their initial meeting at The Other Café in San Francisco. Maintaining a preference for privacy, Paula chose to abstain from social media. Despite her low profile, she and Dana welcomed their first son, Dex, in 1991. Their second child, Thomas Carvey, joined the family in 1993. In concluding the tribute, Dana expressed heartfelt prayers for those “battling with addiction,” emphasizing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with anyone grappling with addiction or supporting a loved one through their struggle.” Dex passed away at approximately 10 pm PT, following a swift response from first responders who were alerted by his girlfriend, Kaylee, according to TMZ. Authorities found Dex unresponsive after he had locked himself in the bathroom. He is survived by his parents, Dana and Paula, as well as his brother, Thomas.