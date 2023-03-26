How did Dana Hyde die? Former White House Official and Famous Maryland Lawyer Dies

Recently the news has come on the internet that Dana Hyde has passed away. She was a former White House official and famous Maryland lawyer who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Friday. Since her passing news has come on the internet as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Dana Hyde and the cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dana Hyde was a very former White House official and famous Maryland lawyer. She worked as the CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation during the Obama Administration and had other government positions. He was a lawyer who achieved her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. In 2013, President Barack Obama nominated her to lead the Millennium Challenge Corporation. She was a very hardworking lady who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Dana Hyde die?

Prominent Maryland lawyer Dana Hyde is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 3 March 2023, Friday. Since her passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened by her death and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. According to the report, she passed away due to extreme turbulence while travelling from Keene, New Hampshire to Leesburg, Virginia on a Conexon-owned private jet. The plane, taking two staff members and three passengers besides Hyde, was forced to make an emergency landing near Hartford, Connecticut due to the intense weather conditions. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

After that Dana Hyde was taken to the Saint Francis Medical Hospital but she was pronounced dead. Since her passing news went out on social media lots of people are very saddened and shocked by her death as no one had imagined that she would lose her life like this. Many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.