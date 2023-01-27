How Did Dangerous Dame Die? Popular Oakland Rapper Dangerous Dame Passed Away, Family

Another heartbreaking news caught the attention of the people on social media on January 27, 2023, after the upsetting news of the popular Oakland rapper appeared on everyone’s phones. It is saddening to announce that famous Oakland rap pioneer Dangerous Dame sadly passed away. Several official sources have announced the passing of the rapper and his loved ones and fans are taking to their social media handles to pay tributes to the rapper and providing deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. We are deeply upset after learning about the sudden death of Dangerous Dame.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, many tributes are pouring and also, and some of his listeners have been shocked after learning about his sudden death. Rich Hampton wrote on Facebook,” Dangerous Dame wrote ‘Short But Funky’ by Too Short. That song along made him a platinum artist. He was a prodigy. Not only great at music, but pretty much an A student when we were in school together at Cox & Elmhurst. Got me my first lil gig selling newspaper subscriptions for the Oakland Tribune. RIP Dangerous Dame”.

How Did Dangerous Dame Die?

According to the sources, the cause of the Oakland rapper has not been confirmed yet but his sudden death news was announced online and stated that Dangerous Dame passed suddenly. Along with this, Dame’s friend J.R. EWING confirmed the news of his sudden demise and shared on Twitter,” Got a call this morning saying my homeboy Dangerous Dame passed away. Real Oakland O.G.s much love and respect #RestInHeavenlyPeace God bless his family and friends. #DeepEastOakland #oaklandcalifornia”.

Let us tell you that Damon D. Edwards, better known as Dangerous Dame was an American rapper from Oakland, California, and released his first album named “I Got What You Want” on Atlantic in 1990, he was one of the first Bay Area hip hop artists to sign with a big label. During his entire career, he released several hit albums across the world and gained massive love and respect from his listeners. Same Ole Dame, Make Room 4 Daddy, and Haven’t You Heard? are some of the big hit albums of the artist.

Now, several tributes have shocked the entire rapping industry and many popular artists are coming ahead to pay tributes to him. Still, the cause of his death is unknown but the sources are trying to collect some more information. Stay tuned with us to know more updates here.