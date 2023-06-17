How Did Daniel Ellsberg Die? Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Passed Away at 92

It is very sad to share that Daniel Ellsberg passed away at the age of 92 years and his death news made his loved ones saddened. He was an American political activist and an analyst of the United States military. Now his death news is making the headlines on the news channels and continuously circulating on various social media pages. His death news broke the heart of his family members, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing thier sadness for his death. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more related to his death in this article, so read wholly.

His death news was shared by his family in a statement and his death news a heartbreaking news for his family members. He took his last breath on Friday 16 June 2023 and he was 92 years old at the time of his demise. In February, He had been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer and now, he passed away at his home located in Kensington, California. After being diagnosed with cancer, he had progressed beyond medical treatment. Shift to the next paragraph and continue to know more about himself in this article.

How Did Daniel Ellsberg Die?

Daniel Ellsberg was born on 7 April 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, and his life expanded to 16 June 2023. He was a political activist and United States military analyst in America. He finished his education at Harvard University (AB, Ph.D.) located near King’s College, Cambridge. He also worked at RAND Corporation and he was mostly known as Pentagon Papers or Ellsberg Paradox. He got married two times and was the father of three children. Firstly, he gets married to Carol Cummings in 1952 but this relationship didn’t go well which resulted in divorce in 1965. Later, he get married to Patricia Marx in 1970 and continued his happy married life.

He was one of the beloved of his family and now his death is shocking news for his loved ones. Social media is now flooded with tributes for his death and many personalities also expressed thier sorrows for his loss. There is no information coming out about his funeral and final rites events. There is not much information has been shared about his exact death and our sources on the way to fetch more details.