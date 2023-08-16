How Did Darren Kent Die? Actor Darren Kent of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Darren Kent has passed away reportedly. He was a famous actor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last on Friday at the age of 36. It is very painful news for the music community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning his death. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are very curious to know about Darren Kent and his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Darren Kent was a wonderful actor and director who was better known for his performance on Game of Thrones. He started his actor career in the early aughts, landing small roles in the 2008 horror film Mirrors and the Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart-led fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012. In 2016, he went on to star in the drama My Feral Heart, the gothic movie The Little Stranger alongside Will Poulter and Domhnall Gleeson. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Darren Kent Die?

A very talented actor Darren Kent is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Friday when he was 36 years old. His sudden death was confirmed by Kent’s agency, Carey Dodd Associates on Tuesday, social media. Since his demise news has come on the internet Lots of people have been very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about news, so please read the complete article.

Darren Kent was a very amazing person who did great work and achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved person and he will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very shocked. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Kent’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.