How Did Darren Livecchi Die? Town Of Oyster Bay Sanitation Worker Dies While On Duty

There is the saddest news is coming forward that Darren Livecchi passed away at the age of 24 years. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members and loved ones. He worked for the Town of Oyster Bay Sanitation Department and he highly admired member of the department. His death news is running at the top of the internet sites and many are hitting the online to know more about his demise, so we made an article and discussed all the details related to his death.

As per the exclusive sources, his unexpected death has deep sorrow for all of his loved ones. His death news was shared by his family members and his department this news publicly. His department mourns for his loss and shared a heartfelt message. He died on Tuesday 5 September 2023 and he was only 24 years old at the time of his passing. It is shared that he died after suffering a cardiac arrest while working at the Town of Oyster Bay Sanitation. His death was also announced through a medium of a post on Facebook. He was mostly known for her caring nature and always helped the members of his department.

How Did Darren Livecchi Die?

He was an admired member of the Town of Oyster Bay Sanitation Department and is known for his genuine compassion and tireless work ethic. He always worked with his responsibilities and his unwavering desire to serve the local community’s residents. He was one of the beloved members of his family and department. His loved ones will always miss him by thier pure hearts. His loved ones are now expressing thier love for him. His absence will be felt by his family members and they are suffering from a difficult moment. He will be always remembered by his loved ones.

The department expressed thier sadness for his demise and shared a heartfelt message. His family members shared the details of his funeral and obituary. His funeral is set to take place at Massapequa Funeral Home, 4980 Merrick Road in Massapequa Park, and the visiting timing is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and another from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. His family gives tributes and offers condolence at the funeral home. His solemn ceremony is going to take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m. and his loved ones can attend it. We have shared all the details related to his death and funeral above in this article. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more.