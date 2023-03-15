How Did David Filer? Tennis Player David Filer Passed Away at the age of 16, Family

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that David Filer has passed away at the age of 16. He was a tennis player who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. It is very painful news for the tennis industry as they lost their beloved person in the community. Since his passing news came on the internet many people have been very shocked by his death. Now many people are very curious to know about David Filer and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

David Filer was a 16 years old boy who was first and leading a passionate tennis player. He started playing tennis when he was only 8 years old and he quickly rose to prominence in the local tennis scene. He was a very talented and outstanding boy who had reached high school and became an accomplished player who could outplay players twice his age. He fast became a hero in South Bend due to his love for the sport and his warm nature that drew individuals in like moths to a flame. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did David Filer?

David Filer is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 16 on 12 March 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He died after a prolonged battle with glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is painful news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person in the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

David Filer was an amazing boy who will be always recalled for being passionate about tennis and for having a kind heart full of love for others around him. Since his passing news went out on social media many people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.