How Did David Kozak Die? Prague University Suspect Identified As Student

In this article, we are going to talk about the case of David Kozak who is suspected of killing his father in the nearby city of Houston before starting a spree of murders in Prague. He was also found dead and the news of this case is making headlines on the internet and news channels. It creates a great baffle and attracts the interest of many people who are hitting the search engine to get further details. This topic became a topic of discussion, so we made an article. Let us discuss every single piece of information related to this topic and this case.

According to the exclusive reports, David Kozak is suspected of killing his father in the nearby city of Houston and he also committed the massacre in Prague. Recently, a mass shooting incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, and at least 14 people were killed and 25 more were injured in this incident. The excat details are not available but it is reported it happened in the varsity’s philosophy department. Now, David’s name is making headlines because he has been identified as a suspect in this incident. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to get more details.

How Did David Kozak Die?

Further, the authorities are now on the way to understanding the excat details and looking into what has been termed as the worst mass shooting in Czech Republic history. It is also stated that the number of deaths in this accident could increase. If we talk about the suspect, David Kozak was a 24-year-old student who was studying Polish history at Charles University while living in a town some 20 km outside of Prague. The Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek shared that he was an excellent student who was legally armed and heavily armed at the time of the incident. In this incident, he did a “well-thought-out and horrible act.”

David’s dead body was found inside the campus by the authorities, however, it was not confirmed why he committed himself or was shot by officers. It is coming out that he is also suspected of shooting and murdering a father and a newborn baby just one week before his deadly rampage. Currently, not much and excat details have been revealed and the reason behind this shooting mass incident is still not revealed. He opened fire at the Charles University in Prague and the investigation regarding this incident is ongoing. We will update you soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get further updates or more articles.