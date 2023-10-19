How Did David Thom Die? Vancouver BC, President of IBI Group Passed Away, Family

David Thom is no more and his death news is making headlines at the top of the news channels. He lived in Vancouver, British Columbia and now his death news is rapidly running in the trends of the internet or social media pages. His death news left a void among the family members and the loved ones who are expressing their sadness for his loss. The world lost the former President of IBI Group Inc. and a prominent figure. Lots of questions are arriving in the people’s minds about his demise and it is creating a buzz. Let’s discuss the circumstances of his passing in this article, so read continuously.

His death news was announced by Bob Ransfors through the medium of a tweet on Twitter. In this tweet, he said that he passed away on Friday 13 October 2023 but the cause of his death is not revealed. He died on Friday but his death news was officially announced on Saturday a day later of his demise. Many sites are available on the internet that explain his death cause but nothing has been confirmed by any of his family members related to his exact cause of demise. Several details are left to share, so keep continuing your reading this article.

How Did David Thom Die?

David Thom was the former President of IBI Group Inc. and was well-known for his visionary leadership in the business world. He was a successful business leader and a resident of Vancouver, British Columbia. He made his name in the world of urban development and served as President of IBI Group Inc., a company specializing in various disciplines, including architecture, transportation, and planning. He studied at the University of Toronto and earned a degree in architecture. Then, he joined the company in 1975 and became a member of the Royal Architecture Institute of Canada (RAIC) and the American Institute of Architecture (AIA).

Social media is full of tributes for him and many are expressing thier condolences for his loss. David’s life was a testament to the power of visionary leadership, and he was survived by his family members. He died on 13 October 2023 and the cause of his death is not revealed yet. There is no information about his personal life and about his family members. The details about his funeral and obituary arrangement are also not disclosed. We are continuing to gather more details and we will update you soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.