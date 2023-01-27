How did Dean Daughtry Die? Keyboard Player Dean Daughtry Passed Away At 76

Many artists and band groups are mourning the passing of the popular keyboardist, Dean Daughtry who sadly passed away at the age of 76. It is hard to believe that the talented keyboard artist has gone from this world leaving his family and friend devastated. Since the news of his death was confirmed, his family and friends are paying tribute to him on social media and offering their deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. Dean Daughtry was the co-founder of “Atlanta Rhythm Section”. Keep reading to know more details here.

Dean passed away at the age of 76. According to the sources, the news of his sudden demise was confirmed by the band’s guitarist, Steve Stone, who said Dean Daughtry – a native of Kinston, Alabama, died of natural causes Thursday in Huntsville. Many bands reacts to the passing of Dean Daughtry and left their heartfelt tributes to him on social media. Linda Delaney Reinhart wrote,” R.I.P. Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist and founding member of Atlanta Rhythm Section. Dean was a member of the Classics IV who scored hits with Spooky, Stormy, and Traces from 1967 – 1969″.

How did Dean Daughtry Die?

The Atlanta Rhythm Section also confirmed the news of his death and wrote,” We’re sad today to announce the passing of our long-time and original member Dean “OX” Daughtry. Dean was also a member of The Candymen, which was at one time the touring band for Roy Orbison. At 20 years of age, he went from being in a local band in Alabama to play in Australia and Europe”. With his talent and amazing skills of the keyboard playing, Dean caught the attention of his fans across the world and gained a massive fan following.

Born as Dean Daughtry on September 8, 1946. He was an American music artist. Along with this, Dean was also known as a keyboard player artist with the Classics IV after Joe Wilson departed. He was a co-founder of “The Atlanta Rhythm Section” in 1971 and was their sole constant member until he took retirement in 2020. They had two US top-ten hits that include “So In To You” in 1977 and “Imaginary Lover” in 1978. Both hits made its space #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 survey. During his entire career, he was loved by his fans and other members of the community. Still, the family hasn’t shared the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. Keep in touch with us.