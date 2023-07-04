How Did Derrick Hilton Die? Socastee High School Basketball Coach Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Derrick Hilton has passed away. He was famous as Senior Hilton who is no longer between us and breathed last on Sunday at a young age. It is very painful news for his community as they are lost their beloved person and now people have been mourning his death. Since the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. His death left many people in shock and pain. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Derrick Hilton was a basketball coach and he served at Socastee High School. He spent several years serving the school community, first as a student, then as a coach, and recently as a guidance counselor. He completed his graduation in 1998. When he was a student at Socastee, he used to play basketball for them and he also took part in the 1998 state championship game while playing for Dan D’Antoni. He was a very wonderful person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success. Scroll down the to next page for more information about news.

How Did Derrick Hilton Die?

Guidance counselor Derrick Hilton is no more among his close ones and took her last breath on Sunday, 2 July 2023 at the age of young age. His passing news has been confirmed by Friends of Derrick Hilton. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a battle with renal cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Derrick was a very amazing person who was also known for his kind nature. He previously coached at Loris and St. James. He served as Socastee's assistant coach for the last nine years. He was a married person and his wife's name is Malia Bell-Hilton. He will be missed by her close ones. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.