How did Diana Ramos Die? American Airlines Flight Attendant Found Dead in hotel Room

A piece of heart-wrenching news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that an American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room with a sock in her mouth. Yes, you heard it right. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Are the police looking for this case and there are many other questions that arise regarding this accident? There are many concerns about this accident, including one that people are becoming increasingly curious to know about. Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

According to the information, we told you in the above paragraph that American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in the hotel room. After this, the identity of the woman has come to light, in which it has been told that the woman’s name is Diana Ramos who was an American flight attendant. On September 25, the woman was found dead with a sock in her mouth in a hotel room in Philadelphia.

How did Diana Ramos Die?

As soon as the police got information about this incident, they reached the spot, took the matter seriously, and started their investigation by sealing the accident area. While giving their statement on this case, the police said that American Airlines flight attendant Ramos was 66 years old. After her flight, she came to a Marriott hotel near the airport on Monday night and was seen by the maids working in the hotel on the same day. One more thing has come out from this case is that Ramos was supposed to leave the motel two days before she was found dead but she was still in the hotel.

Ramos had been working for American Airlines for 25 years but was found dead in a hotel room before she was to board her last flight. It may be difficult for the police to find evidence of the woman’s death because it is not yet known whether the woman has committed suicide or someone has taken her life. However, the woman’s family has been informed by the police about her death, after which their family is in deep shock after hearing this. We will continue to bring more of such latest news for you, then stay with us.