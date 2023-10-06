How did Dick Butkus die? Fearsome Hall of Fame Linebacker Passed Away at 80

We are sharing a piece of the sad news that a very well-known personality, Dick Butkus is no more. Dick Butkus was a famous American football linebacker. In this article, we are going to talk about Dick Butkus. His sudden passing left the whole community in shock. Recently, his demise news has gone viral online and left people in deep sorrow. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Dick Butkus. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding Dick Butkus. People are very eager to know about his cause of death. How he died? What was his cause of death? Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the American football linebacker, sports commentator, and actor Dick Butkus is no more. His birth name was Richard Marvin Butkus. He was born on December 9, 1942. His fans mostly know him as Dick Butkus and he has a huge fan following worldwide. Dick Butkus played football for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. He played from 1965 to 1973. His name was also mentioned in the All-Pro. Dick Butkus made a significant place in the world of Football. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

How did Dick Butkus die?

Further, Dick Butkus got his college degree from the University of Illinois and played center and linebacker in 1962. Dick Butkus was known as the NFL legend. Recently, on October 5, 2023, his family announced his passing news through a social media platform. Dick Butkus was 80 years old at the tie of his passing. This is a very big loss for the football community. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? Let us inform you that Dick Butkus died due to cardiac arrest. We will talk about him more in the next section.

As we earlier mentioned, the famous NFL legend Dick Butkus passed away due to cardiac arrest. He took his last breath at his residence in Malibu. He made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons with the Bears. On October 5, paramedics received the details of Dick Butkus who was suffering from cardiac arrest but after so many efforts, he could not survive and passed away at the scene. He was found unconscious by his close friend. He was described as one of the most recognized football players. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.